Windsor City Council is moving forward to save the inland ponds on Peche Island.

As part of Monday's 2026 budget deliberations, council voted to approve an administration recommendation to address water flow issues on the island.

A report that went before Monday's meeting detailed how the proposed 2026 Capital Budget includes $600,000 in funding this year for a dedicated Peche Island-specific capital project, while the city's natural areas management program capital fund currently has $200,000 available that could also be used for the work.

It has been estimated the cost of the restoration project, which includes dredging up the inland canals, could be between $800,000 and $900,000.

Sediment has been building and has impacted the water flow in a canal beneath the legacy bridge on the island, located in the upper Detroit River near the mouth of Lake St. Clair, and the concern is that if the situation is not addressed very soon, the lack of water flow will turn the inland ponds into a wetland and create major hurdles for restoration in the future.

Council voted in November 2025 to start filling out the paperwork for the lengthy permitting process required for approvals from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans to dredge up a canal that runs through the island and create a rock revetment to prevent clogging issues from happening again.

The city is facing a tight timeline to address the issue and receive the necessary permits for the work as to not impact fish spawning season along with other environmental considerations.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens has said there is an opportunity to get some federal and provincial grants that will help offset almost all of the expense.

Peche Island is a 79-acre island owned by the City of Windsor and is a municipal park that is accessible by boat.

The island was purchased by Hiram Walker in 1883 before being sold in 1907.

The whisky maker used the island as a summer home, and his buildings included a stable, a large home, a greenhouse, and an icehouse.