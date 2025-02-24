What's billed as one of the largest and most successful elementary school chess tournaments in the country will take place at the Cioiciaro Club in Windsor this week.

Nearly 1,500 players from across Essex county will gather for the two-day competition.

Organizer Kathleen Westlake says this year marks 25 years of the Windsor Chess Challenge.

"From a very humble beginning, we've built it into a two-day event with over 90 schools participating and almost 1,500 students coming out for the two days," she said.

Westlake says players are divided up into groups of 16 to 18.

"Each section runs like its own mini tournament," Westlake said. "There's a first, second, and third in each of those sections, so we hand out about 300 medals, and then those children advance to the playoffs, also at Cioiciaro on April 19. Then we get into the trophy's. So we have the big trophy's and those are really exciting, and I've seen kids come out suit and tie. They really own the event," she said.

Westlake says the public is welcome to come out and watch...

"It is crowded so you might have a hard time getting a seat, but it is open to the public if they want to come out and take a peak," she said. "Children do have to be pre-registered so we don't have walk in students, but we welcome anybody to come on out and take a peak."

The tournament runs from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday Feb. 25 and Wednesday Feb. 26 at the Cioiciaro Club, 3745 North Talbot Road.