A number of Windsor-Essex charities dedicated to supporting vulnerable individuals across the region are raising concern about the growing impact of the ongoing trade war with the United States.

A joint news release from the Downtown Mission of Windsor, Downtown Windsor Community Collaborative, Feeding Windsor-Essex, Safe Families of Windsor, Windsor Life Centre, Windsor Lifeline Outreach and Matthew House Refugee Welcome Centre, said the escalation of tariffs is affecting their abilities to serve those most in need.

The organizations said that economic pressures are leading to a sharp decline in local charitable giving with many longtime donors now forced to choose between making a donation and putting food on their own table.

Matthew House Windsor provides a temporary home and settlement supports for refugee claimants.

Resource development coordinator, Heidi Hotz Nourse said the downturn in donations led them to having to lay off some staff.

"It's been tighter, we have to do more with less, just like anybody else would, and of course, you do what you can and we've had a lot of bright spots, we've had a lot of great volunteers stepping up," Hotz Nourse said.

"That's why I say, if you can't physically give something, your time is super valuable too. You can do a lot."

Hotz Nourse said charities all around are struggling to deal with the impacts.

"A lot of the people that support us are other charitable groups who've also noticed that their charity donations are down," she said.

"It's tough for everyone, we realize that, but this is where we have to really dig deep, see how we can help one another and somehow or another, the math all works when we do that."

Hotz Nourse said the best way to help yourself is to help someone else.

"Whether it be time, or physical goods that you can donate to help that you no longer need, that is of use to a lot of different charities, us included, and donations always help. We all know money is a key to making the purchases that you need," Hotz Nourse said.