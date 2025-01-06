A suspect wanted on 27 charges related to an ongoing auto theft investigation in Windsor has been arrested in Essex.

Ontario Provincial Police officers arrested the 29-year-old suspect Jan. 5 in the town.

Between Nov. 28 and Dec. 10, 2024, police in Windsor responded to a total of four vehicle thefts from parking lots in industrial areas of the city.

In each instance, police say the suspect arrived in the early morning hours, entered an unlocked vehicle, and drove it from the scene.

In one incident, the suspect also allegedly unlawfully used a credit card that he found in a vehicle.

The Windsor Police Auto Theft Unit is reminding residents to always lock your car and never leave it unattended with the keys inside.

Anyone with information can contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.