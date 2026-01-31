A Windsor car salesman has been charged with fraud.

32-year-old Amir Al-Nasiri is accused by Windsor police of defrauding 15 individuals out of a total of $40,000 between Jan. and Sept. 2025.

Windsor police say the investigation by the Financial Crimes Unit determined that some vehicles had odometers rolled back, others were sold with fraudulent safety inspections, some buyers never received the vehicles they purchased, and others unknowingly purchased scrap vehicles that had been misrepresented as roadworthy.

Al-Nasiri has been charged with fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

In Oct. 2025, the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) issued a warning not to buy from Naserati Auto on Drouillard Road.

OMVIC said Naserati Auto and its owner, Al-Nasiri, were not registered with the regulator and therefore not legally authorized to sell motor vehicles in the province.

The council said Al-Nasiri was facing six charges before the courts under the Motor Vehicle Dealers Act and the Consumer Protection Act, adding that additional complaints were under investigation.

OMVIC warns consumers who buy from unregistered sellers risk losing thousands of dollars with no legal protection or recourse.

Windsor police are now asking anyone with information related to the alleged fraud to contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online .

-With files from CTV Windsor