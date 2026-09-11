Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation supporting local cancer research at WE-SPARK

Houida Kassem, Executive Director of the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation, and Dr. Dora Cavallo-Medved, Director of the WE-SPARK Health Institute, during a check presentation at the University of Windsor.

Financial support is being provided to some locally led cancer research projects at the WE-SPARK Health Institute.

The Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation presented a $150,000 grant Thursday to the institute to support five research projects.

The funding will support research into:

o Circadian nutrition and colorectal cancer prevention

o Cancer risk among autoworkers

o Youth engagement in regional cancer care

o Endocrine therapy in breast cancer survivorship

o Immune recovery after stem cell transplantation

Director of the WE-SPARK Health Institute Dr. Dora Cavallo-Medved says they are so grateful for this commitment.

“It means that these research studies are being conducted here within Windsor-Essex, supporting cancer patients here within our own community,” she says.

Cavallo-Medved says they know from studies across the country that people who live in communities where active research is happening live better lives and longer lives.

“Our patients are close to where the research is actually happening. Our researchers are working directly with the hospitals and the university, bringing together all of these bright minds and ideas, the clinicians and scientists here working together,” she says.

The WE-SPARK Health Institute is a partnership between Erie Shores HealthCare, Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, St. Clair College, the University of Windsor, and Windsor Regional Hospital that brings together health research expertise and infrastructure from across the Windsor-Essex. It operates out of the University of Windsor.