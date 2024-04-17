Do you want to show how brave you are?

The Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation has launched a new campaign called 'Show Us Your Brave', which is aimed at encouraging those in the community to make a pledge to raise funds and step out of your comfort zone to try something that fear has held you back from.

This campaign will support cancer patients from Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, and Sarnia-Lamton, and the funds raised will go towards vital programs such as the Stem Cell Transplant program and the Breast Reconstruction Program.

One in eight people in the community will be diagnosed with cancer.

The grand finale of 'Show Us Your Brave' will take place on Brave Day, June 22. On Brave Day, over 90 participants will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rappel 170 feet down the historic CIBC building in downtown Windsor, with event partner, Over The Edge.





Heather Chauvin, cancer survivor and 2024 Show Us Your Brave Ambassador, says 10 years ago she was diagnosed with cancer.

"If it wasn't for the local Windsor Cancer Centre, I truly believe I wouldn't be here right now. And so I'm incredibly grateful, and it's such a privilege to use my story to make an impact in the community."



Chauvin says it's important to show you are brave every day, not just when you're in a crisis state.



"And I think as a community it's really important for us to show our brave every single day. So doing things that I call being 'emotionally uncomfortable', so whether it's facing a fear in honour of those that we love, and also the courage within ourselves to get out there and make an impact in the community."

Houida Kassem, Executive Director of the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation, says the local community is always so giving.

"One in eight will be told that they've had a diagnosis of cancer, and what we're trying to tell our community is as they go through their diagnosis, and they go through their treatment, they have to - not by choice - show their brave, it's time for our community to do the same. Step up, show your brave."



The campaign had a soft-launch two weeks ago, and since then $67,000 has already been raised for this campaign.

100 per cent of funds raised support cancer patients in our community.

Those looking to take part can find more information by clicking here.