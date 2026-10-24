Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation launches 2026 Grow On campaign

The Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation has kicked off their annual Grow On Windsor campaign. Oct. 23, 2026 (Rob Hindi/AM800 News)

The Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation has kicked off their annual campaign to raise funds in support of world-class cancer care close to home.

The annual Grow On campaign launched on Friday, rallying the community together to support care at the local Cancer Centre.

However you choose to Grow On, whether that’s growing out your facial hair or sparking friendly competition, 100 per cent of the funds raised will stay local.

Throughout the month of November, the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation is raising $375,000 through the campaign to support the transformation of the last of three radiation treatment linear accelerator (LINAC) bunkers.

The LINAC delivers high-energy radiation to destroy cancer cells in a faster, more precise treatment, while limiting damage to surrounding healthy tissue.

The kick-off also featured remarks from the three 2026 Grow On ambassadors: Albert Dumouchelle of WinCity Pizza Reviews, Tyler Beckett of Fortis Group, and AM800 host Kyle Horner.

Each ambassador shared their personal cancer journey and highlighted the importance of exceptional cancer care close to home.

Houida Kassem, Executive Director of the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation, says she’s excited to get the community involved again in this campaign.

“Our community is so absolutely fabulous. They rally with this campaign. And it’s not just about facial hair or the grand total that we raise. It’s about getting our community together, showing up for one another. The idea also is to raise that $375,000 to support the renovations of the last LINAC that’s being built.”

am800-news-grow-on-ambassadors-oct-2026 Grow On Windsor 2026 Ambassadors (left to right) Tyler Beckett, Albert Dumouchelle, and Kyle Horner. Oct. 23, 2026 (Photo Credit: Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation)

Albert Dumouchelle, ambassador for the Grow On Windsor campaign, says he was diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma at the end of March.

“Chemo began right away in the beginning of April, and that was six months or so. I’m feeling great. It’s one of those things where now that all the side effects have lifted, it’s like the air is sweeter, grass is greener now, and I just went back to work last week, And I feel normal again.”

He says he’s so happy to give back to the community and to the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation.

“I’m going to be singing the praises of the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation for the rest of my life. The Cancer Centre was so incredibly good to me during my whole treatment. The fact that I can help give back, it means so much to me, so that’s why I’m excited to be here.”

34-year-old Dumouchelle says he’s officially done with chemotherapy and is waiting for test results to state he’s officially cancer free.

Registration is now open, and those looking to take part in the campaign can find more information by clicking here.