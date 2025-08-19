Windsor businessman Don Hearn has passed away.

Hearn died on Aug. 15, 2025 at the age of 81.

A self-made Windsor-born entrepreneur, Hearn began with a small septic tank company that grew into the Hearn Group. He was honored with Company of the Year for his vision and leadership.

He loved both the game and business of golf.

For the past 50 years, Hearn was a proud member at Essex Golf and Country Club before becoming part owner of Pointe West and 15 years ago purchased Sutton Creek Golf Course.

Hearn also served as Honorary Lieutenant Colonel then Honorary Colonel of the Windsor Regiment in 1998 and Regimental Patron since 2017. He received the Queen’s Jubilee Medal and shared lunch twice with the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Hearn leaves behind his wife Susan of 58 years, three sons and eight grandchildren.

He will be remembered not only for his many accomplishments, but for his devotion to family and the countless lives he touched with kindness and generosity.

The family said if desired, memorial donations to the Kidney Foundation of Canada: Windsor & District Chapter, would be appreciated.

A private viewing will be held for the family, and a celebration of Hearn’s life will be announced and held in the near future.