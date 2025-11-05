Windsor businesses will receive $39-million as part of surplus funds from the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB).

WSIB announced Monday the return of another $2-billion in surplus funds to eligible Windsor businesses, with Windsor receiving a chunk of that.

The fall 2025 rebate is the second surplus distribution this year and only the third in the WSIB's history.

Businesses in Windsor received $39-million of the total fall rebate and another $38-million in the spring rebate for a total of $77-million throughout 2025.

The WSIB will also cut the average premium rate paid by businesses starting January 1, 2026. This is the seventh time the rate has been cut in the last 10 years.

Jeff Lang, President and CEO of WSIB, says the company is being more efficient which means it's not costing them as much to offer services.

"And although we try to match our premiums to what our needs are, things are going very well right now at the WSIB. We have strong financial results, our durations are improving for injured workers which is a substantial cost to the organization. So we're thrilled that we're able to say to Ontario businesses that we've basically been charging you a little bit too much premium and here's some of your money back."

He says businesses can use the rebate however they'd like.

"They can apply it to future premiums if they wish, they can ask for a cheque by simply going online, and clicking a button, and we will mail them a cheque for whatever the amount is that the surplus represents for them."

Lang says they felt it was important to cut the premium rate again next year.

"Uncertainty is the enemy of businesses in Ontario, and Ontario businesses deserve some relief right now. With all the things going on with regards to tariffs, and uncertainty of the marketplace, there's a rumoured recession on the horizon... we want to do our part to make sure we don't add to the burden of businesses."

As of October 31, 2025, all safe Ontario businesses received their share of the $2-billion surplus rebate. For the average business, it works out to about 61 per cent of the premiums they paid in 2024 being returned to them.

The WSIB insures 5.6-million working Ontarians. At any given time, they process about 250,000 claims a year. Of those claims, about 80 per cent are considered "not lost time injuries"... meaning employees can still work despite filing a claim.