Five candidates have now come forward to run in the Ward 2 byelection being held this fall.

The byelection will take place on Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Krystalynn Singh, a Windsor resident since 2017, said she is a Ward 2 business owner.

"I manage residential and commericial properties, and I run multiple businesses, and recently completed my paralegal licensing exam giving me both pratical and legal insight into local issues," Singh said.

Singh said she has a number of top priorities to focus on if elected.

"Improving safety, addressing housing challenges and economic opportunities, while trying to keep our neighbourhood vibrant and welcoming," she said.

Singh said she will begin campaigning for the Ward 2 seat on Monday.

"I believe Ward 2 deserves engaged, proactive leadership that listens to residents and delivers real results on safety, housing and economic growth," Singh said.

Candidate registration opened up on July 21, and it will close at 2 p.m. on Sept. 12.

A full list of previously announced candidates can be found here .

-With files from CTV Windsor