Sales for the Windsor built Chrysler Pacifica has seen quite an increase compared to the start of the year, but is still seeing a drop in sales compared to last year.

FCA Canada released the second-quarter 2024 sales results, which showed a 31 per cent drop compared to the same time period last year.

There was exactly 1,000 fewer vans sold this second-quarter compared to 2023.

Despite a decline, Pacifica sales are up compared to the first-quarter of 2024.

The first quarter showed that only 782 Pacifica minivans were sold, but 2,211 were sold in the second quarter.

Of the Chrysler Pacifica minivans sold this most recent quarter, 21 per cent were for the plug-in hybrid model.

The total FCA Canada sales for the second-quarter was just shy of 36,000 vehicles compared to 48,000 in the second-quarter of 2023.