A significant drop in sales for the Windsor-built Chrysler Pacifica.

The Pacifica saw a 40 per cent drop in sales compared to the same time period last year.

FCA Canada released the first-quarter 2024 sales results, showing that 782 Pacifica's were sold compared to 1,300 in the first-quarter of 2023.

Overall, FCA Canada says the demand for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles highlights the first-quarter sales, with overall sales growing 12 per cent.

It was announced in early March that the Windsor Assembly Plant will produce the all-electric 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona, which is expected to retain its title as the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car.

The total FCA Canada sales for the first-quarter was just over 32,000 compared to 40,000 in the first-quarter of 2023.