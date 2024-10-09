Families looking for a more affordable minivan option can now look toward the Windsor-built 2025 Chrysler Grand Caravan.

Stellantis has announced the new budget-friendly price point starting at $49,995.



The Chrysler family of minivans ranges from entry-level Grand Caravan to top-of-the-line, premium Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle.



New-as-standard content on the 2025 Chrysler Grand Caravan includes 10.1-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen, 7-inch cluster display, super console, caprice leatherette seats.



Additional standard content includes second- and third-row Stow 'n Go seating system, power sliding doors/liftgate, driver eight-way power seats, heated front seats/steering wheel, wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and more.

Orders are now open with vehicles scheduled to arrive at Canadian dealerships in the fourth quarter.

