The City of Windsor is bringing back its spay-and-neuter voucher program for cats.

Council approved $20,000 for this year's program, with 260 vouchers handed out to help cut down on stray and euthanized cats.

Each voucher is worth $75, including HST, and there’s a limit of two per household.

For owned cats, the vouchers are for low-income residents and income will need to be declared.

For feral cats, up to two vouchers are available with no income check.

Vets will also ear-tip feral cats so trappers know they’ve been fixed.

All vouchers become available Thursday Mar. 12 at 9 a.m. by calling 3-1-1.

Vouchers must be used before June 13, 2026, and any cost above $75 is up to the owner.