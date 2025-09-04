Bars and restaurants across Windsor-Essex are gearing up for an increase in business as the 2025 NFL season kicks off Thursday night.

The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys at 8 p.m.

Matt Komsa, co-owner of The G.O.A.T Tap & Eatery in LaSalle, Lakeshore and Walkerville, said his business will be showing all games.

"The Lions games are definitely the busiest. Ever since we started giving away the season tickets for the Lions we've seen a pretty steady increase in business on all NFL games," Komsa said.

The Detroit Lions open their season on the road in Green Bay against the Packers Sunday afternoon.

Komsa said they will have specials all season long.

"We have the $4.99 drinks all day everyday and Thursday's, the 2-for-1 wings, and then some two for one apps on Sundays," Komsa said.

Komsa said people should call ahead for reservations on game days.

"Whether its college or NFL, we're pretty busy for all of it," Komsa said.

The Detroit Lions' home opener will take place on Sunday Sept. 14 when the Chicago Bears visit Ford Field.