The City of Windsor is expediting work on an interchange at Banwell Road and the E.C. Row Expressway now that provincial funding has been announced.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria, and Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy were in Essex Monday to announce $50-million for the project.

As part of Windsor's 2024 Budget, the city allocated nearly $8.5-million over the next two years to move preparation work forward on an the interchange at Banwell Road and the E.C. Row Expressway, currently the only intersection along the expressway without an interchange or an overpass.

Acting Commissioner of Infrastructure Services Mark Winterton says they're going to have to accelerate the project from a design and construction point of view.

"We had a small amount of money set aside to do some interim improvements which we were working on. We were going to see some dirt fly this year. We've now, we're going to completely shift gears and get this project going ASAP," he says.

The busy commuter route linking Windsor with Tecumseh and Lakeshore is expected to get even busier once the Next Star Energy electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant opens right near the intersection, employing 2,500 workers.

He says this interchange was needed long before the NextStar plant came along, it just added an additional impetus to get this done.

"Got some safety issues there, we've got some traffic issues, and this will be a game changer from a traffic point of view in that particular area of the city. It's fabulous news from our point of view. I can't wait to get going on this project and get it started, hopefully we'll see some dirt fly this fall," he says.

Winterton says he'd like to see the project finished by 2026.

He says the infrastructure for the bridge itself is around $40-million but the entire project is much more.

"The grade separation, which is the bridge itself, and then the road, Banwell Road, is approximately $85-million total. That includes the road, the bridge, the underground infrastructure, sewers, street lights, sidewalks, active transportation infrastructure, the whole thing," he says.

When asked about additional funding, Winterton says there's never enough money to go around for all the work that needs to get done. He says anything they can get from senior levels of government will help, but did not say if there are any talks with the federal government about additional funding.

With files from Rob Hindi