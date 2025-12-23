A Windsor resident is $100,000 richer thanks to the purchase of an instant PLINKO scratch ticket.

Auto worker Christopher David told OLG that he is an occasional lottery player and decided randomly to purchase the ticket while at a store.

"When I went to the store to watch my PLINKO Chip Drop, I discovered I was a grand prize winner. I wasn't sure what that meant at first. It hadn't fully hit me yet," he recalled while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto for his live PLINKO event.

With his wife cheering him on, he dropped his PLINKO Chip and waited eagerly to find out what his grand prize would be. When it landed on $100,000, Christopher was shocked. "I can't believe I won $100,000. It feels like my birthday - but better!" he smiled.

"I'm so grateful for this experience. I plan to put this money toward a fun-filled retirement. I also want to treat myself to a classic pinball machine," he concluded