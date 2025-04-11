Workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant will return to work on April 21 following a two-week shutdown, but for how long has not been determined.

Unifor Local 444 tweeted Friday that "the company has notified the union that the Windsor Assembly Plant will return to both shifts for the weeks of April 21 and 28. The company has made no decisions beyond that as of yet. As always, take direction from management."

On April 2, Stellantis announced that production at the Windsor Assembly Plant and its feeder plants would be paused for the weeks of April 7 and April 14.

In making the announcement at the time, the automaker stated, "Stellantis continues to assess the effects of the recently announced U.S. tariffs on imported vehicles and will continue to engage with the U.S. Administration on these policy changes. Immediate actions we must take include temporarily pausing production at some of our Canadian and Mexican assembly plants, which will have an impact to several of our U.S. powertrain and stamping facilities that support those operations."

U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed a 25 per cent tariffs on all foreign-made automobiles.

The Windsor Assembly Plant produces the Chrysler Pacifica minivan, parts for the Chrysler Grand Caravan, and builds the all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona.

Unifor Local 444 represents 4,500 workers at the assembly plant and 1,250 workers at the feeder plants.