Employees at the Windsor Assembly Plant are once again giving back this holiday season.

Those at the plant donated approximately $18,000 worth of brand-new toys to the Windsor Firefighters' annual Sparky's Toy Drive.

The company filled five Chrysler Pacifica minivans and the trunk of the 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack.

The annual fundraiser by the Windsor Firefighters Benefit Fund collects toys and cash donations to ensure local families and children have toys this Christmas season.

Over 3,000 children will receive toys this year through this drive to over 1,200 families.

Peter Vitti, Plant Manager at Windsor Assembly Plant, says they're happy to give back once again.

"Our employees continue to give no matter what, and we're very thankful for them. They know that they are the heart of this community, and they show up everyday, and they wear their heart on their sleeves, and they give to this community on a consistent basis."

Josh Easby, co-lead of Sparky's Toy Drive, says they are very thankful.

"Without the generous support from supporters like this, and community partners like Windsor Assembly and Stellantis, our mission just wouldn't be possible... we can only give out what we take in. They've answered the call that we've put out for help, and for toys, and donations and such... even more than we could've ever expected."

Easby says it means everything to be able to offer this to local families.

"It's the reason we keep coming back year over year... it's truly overwhelming to see the joy, and the weight that it lifts off their shoulders to know that there's going to be a happy holiday morning for their children at home. There's no better feeling."

This is the 23rd year Stellantis has supported Sparky's Toy Drive.

Since 2002, Stellantis employees have filled 128 vehicles with toys valued at nearly $320,000.

The public can still donate new, unopened toys or monetary gifts. Donations can be dropped off at Windsor Fire Stations #1 through #7 until December 25.