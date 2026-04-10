Rental rates in the Windsor area remain well below the national average and continue to drop month over month.

The latest monthly report from Rentals.ca and Urbanation says the average asking rent was $1,622 in the Windsor area in March compared to a national average asking rent of $2,008.

The year-over-year decline in rents, an average of $112 or 5.3 per cent, was the largest in nearly five years, representing the 18th consecutive month of falling rents.

The price for a one-bedroom apartment in Windsor was $1,494 in March, down 1.5 per cent from February and down six per cent compared to March of 2025.

A two-bedroom apartment in Windsor cost $1,784 in February, down 2.3 per cent compared to February and down 7.2 per cent compared to the same time a year ago.

Giacomo Ladas, Associate Director of Communications with Rentals.ca, says supply is a lot higher but demand is a lot lower.

"Rental housing providers are lowering prices and offering move-in incentives in abundance to try to get people in Windsor to rent apartments, and we're seeing a lot more supply and it's definitely needed because the rental stock that we've had in Canada for quite some time it is old."

He says rent prices continue to drop.

"By no means are we saying that rental prices are flat out affordable... they're just becoming more affordable than the craziness that we saw a few years ago. The nice way to think about it is the average rent right now in Canada is just over $2,000 a month, meaning Windsor is approaching about $400 less than the national average."

Ladas says cities that have post secondary schools are being hit harder than others.

"What we're seeing right now is major cities - Windsor is no exception there - that has a strong post secondary population... they're being affected a little bit more than other areas across the country because of course we've seen a real limit in international population growth and specifically international students."

Windsor is ranked 49 out of the 60 markets examined in terms of average rental price, the same rank as the month of February.

North Vancouver remains number one with an average asking rent of $2,971 in March.

-with files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides