Rental rates in the Windsor area remain well below the national average.

The latest monthly report from Rentals.ca and Urbanation says the average asking rent was $1,657 in the Windsor area in February compared to a national average asking rent of $2,030, down 2.8 per cent year-over-year to a 33-month Canada-wide low.

National prices also fell 1.3 per cent on a month-over-month basis.

The price for a one-bedroom apartment in the Windsor area was $1,517 in February, down 0.4 per cent from January and 1.7 per cent compared to February 2025.

A two-bedroom apartment in Windsor cost $1,825 in February, down 0.7 per cent compared to January and down 1.5 per cent compared to the same time a year ago.

Windsor is ranked 49 out of the 60 markets examined in terms of average rental price. North Vancouver was number one with an average asking rent of $2,969 in February.

The report says national rents are now at their lowest level in 33 months, down 7.4 per cent compared with two years ago; however, averages are still 2.3 per cent higher than three years ago.

Urbanation president Shaun Hildebrand says Canada is going through its largest downturn in rents in recent history amid an influx of supply and slow demand, which has led to "a rare opportunity for renters to take advantage of better affordability.''

