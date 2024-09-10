Unionized federal public servants in Windsor-Essex are voicing their displeasure over a mandate forcing them to return to the office a minimum of three days per week.

In May, the federal government announced changes to the hybrid work model, increasing it from two days in the office a week to three days. For executives, it’s been upped from three days to four.

The mandate came into effect on Sept. 9.

Members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada, or PSAC, the largest federal public service union, and members of the Canada Employment and Immigration Union, or CEIU, rallied Monday outside Service Canada at 400 City Hall Square off McDougall Avenue to voice their opposition to the move to reduce the number of telework days.

The Treasury Board of Canada says it is a decision based on increasing worker morale and productivity.

The unions argue there are more benefits for public servants working remotely, including less commuting, which is more environmentally friendly and improves mental health.

Barry Lamont is president of CEIU Local 576 and represents 176 workers at 400 City Hall Square. He says throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, they proved telework works.

"It has a big impact on saving money on driving down to city hall; it takes cars off the roads. There's great ideas in using government offices for housing, and it lowers mental health issues. People experience more positive outcomes when they work from home," he says.

Lamont questions whether there is any reason for him to be in the office.

"I don't serve clients; I'm always on the phone doing virtual calls. Does it make any sense to have me here? Can the employer operate cheaper and offer better services just simply by providing a computer and an internet connection to let me do my work from home," he says.

Shauna-Lee Dupuis, president of Local 601 of the Canada Employment and Immigration Union, representing 47 members with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada. She says they changed their whole structure from a paper system to online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Everybody is on Teams calls because, at IRCC, most business lines are done on a national level. For example, I am the only person on my team nationally. So I go to the office to collaborate with no one. There is no one there that I can talk with about my business line," she says.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada is increasing efforts to fight back against the mandate in courts and plans to use a national campaign to fight for telework during contract negotiations, which are expected to begin again in spring 2025.