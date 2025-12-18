Local farms and city developments saw success over 2025 in the newest report by the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC).

Ontario's property inventory continued to grow in 2025, and locally there has been a jump.

Locally, Leamington led farm assessments with $78.5-million in new property value, while Kingsville was in third with $34-million.

The City of Windsor had over $201-million in new property value across commercial, industrial, and residential - an increase of $77-million compared to 2024.

In terms of new properties added between 2024 and 2025, Windsor had nearly 550, with 496 residential properties and 30 commercial properties. Kingsville added 110 new residential properties while Leamington added 81.

Carmelo Lipsi, Vice-President, Valuation and Assessment Operations, and Chief Operating Officer at MPAC, says local farms assessments saw growth.

"Out of the total new assessments that we captured in Leamington at $96-million, and in Kingsville at $63-million, almost $64-million in new assessment, the vast majority of that new assessment in Leamington was actually farms... so just over $78-million of investment into the farming community there."

"Around $80-million of that is attributed to residential, so whether it's residential or residential condominiums. And then we've also got a very significant contribution from the industrial sector, so we're seeing some activity within continued investment in the industrial sector within Windsor at $69-million."

Lipsi says there is a continued pause on the reassessment of properties.

"I think it's really important for everyone to understand that even if there is a reassessment that occurs, and there is a change or an increase in somebody's assessed value, it doesn't mean that you're going to be seeing a proportional increase in your taxation. The most important thing to keep in mind is that what your change in assessment is relative to the overall population, or the average within your community."

MPAC assesses and classifies more than 5.7-million properties, with a total assessed value surpassing $3.2-trillion, based on the 2016 rates.

The last general MPAC assessment for Ontario was in 2016, using a January 1, 2016 valuation date.