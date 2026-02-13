Detroit's police chief says Windsor and Detroit are interconnected and are 'like family.

Detroit Police Department Chief Todd Bettison was in Windsor Tuesday as Jason Crowley was sworn in as the chief of the Windsor Police Service during a Change of Command ceremony at the Windsor Police Training Branch on Sandwich Street.

Chief Bettison says it's really about servicing the same population.

"Windsor, Detroit, we are connected by the bridge. So many Canadians work in the city of Detroit. We come to the city of Windsor. As law enforcement, it's a brotherhood and sisterhood, and it's about public safety," he says.

Bettison says it really comes down to people all wanting to be safe.

"So many people really don't understand how busy the border is, but when it comes to a threat, when it comes to major events, whether it was the Super Bowl that we had back in 2006 or the NFL Draft that we just had, the city of Windsor was a key component that participated as well. So we appreciate that relationship," he says.

Bettison says he loves the city of Windsor.

"At one point I was the deputy mayor a couple of years ago in the city of Detroit as well, so whether it's from a political standpoint or just the sharing of resources, so many of the nurses that work at the hospital and cross the bridge, they come from the city of Windsor. We're just interconnected; we're like family," he says.

Chief Bettison adds that both services share information to protect the community while utilizing technology to identify, detect, deter, and eliminate any threats.