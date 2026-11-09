Windsor aims to open City Hall Square skating rink November 21

Staff with the City of Windsor are targeting November 21 to open the ice skating rink in City Hall Square outside of Windsor City Hall.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department anticipates beginning the conversion and setup of the ice rink on November 12, subject to favourable weather conditions.

To ensure public safety during this process, the rink area will be temporarily fenced while the rubber matting is installed, refrigeration equipment is activated, and ice-making operations commence.

A statement provided to AM800 News says, “Successful ice installation is highly dependent on weather conditions, including sun, wind, and temperatures. City staff will continue to closely monitor weather forecasts and temperature trends in the coming days and will proceed with the rink conversion only when conditions are suitable to support safe and effective ice-making operations. City staff are targeting November 21 for the opening of the City Hall ice rink. This date remains contingent upon favourable weather conditions and the successful establishment of a safe, high-quality ice surface.”

The ice rink officially opened to the public on December 13, 2025.

The $15.4 million event space features an ice rink in the winter months and a water feature in the warmer months, but the space can also be used for roller skating, floor hockey, or other activities. It also features outdoor seating areas.

It officially opened in July 2025.