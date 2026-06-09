Windsor ‘addict trafficker’ gets house arrest for selling drugs to undercover officers

(Superior Court of Justice building in Windsor, Ont on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (Michelle Maluske/CTV Windsor))

Superior Court of Justice building in Windsor, Ont on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (Michelle Maluske/CTV Windsor)

A Windsor ‘addict trafficker’ has been sentenced to house arrest for selling drugs to undercover officers.

Daniel Harrison, 44, was sentenced to two years less a day and one year probation on Tuesday morning.

Harrison pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Court learned Harrison sold 1.4 grams of cocaine to undercover officers with Windsor’s DIGS Unit in April 2024.

A subsequent search of his home uncovered another 97 grams of cocaine, along with brass knuckles, digital scales, an airsoft pistol and Canadian currency.

The drugs were valued at between $3,000 and $4,000.

Harrison admitted to the court to selling drugs to fuel his drug addiction following the end of a serious relationship.

Defence lawyer Ken Marley told the court in May, Harrison was “glad that he got caught.”

Marley asked for a sentence of house arrest of 18 months to two years.

The Crown, however, wanted Harrison sent to prison for two to three years.

Marley told CTV News following the sentencing, Harrison is “relieved” to be able to serve his punishment at home so he can continue counselling for mental health addictions.