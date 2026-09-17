Windsor ’420 Highway’ busted by OPP

Four men are facing charges after OPP dismantled an illegal online cannabis distribution network operating in Windsor. Sept. 17, 2026 (Photo Credit: OPP)

Four men are facing charges after provincial police dismantled an illegal online cannabis distribution network operating in Windsor.

In July 2026, the OPP-led Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET) began investigating an illegal online cannabis distribution operation known as “420 Highway.”

Investigators determined that the operation was allegedly supplying and distributing illegal cannabis products from multiple locations in Windsor without required authorization from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario or Health Canada.

Illegal Cannabis Network taken down in Windsor Seized cannabis products seen in Windsor, Ont. (Source: OPP)

On Sept. 2, members of PJFCET, Essex County OPP, and Windsor Police executed three search warrants at two homes and a storage facility in Windsor.

Investigators seized large quantities of illegal cannabis products, including dried cannabis, cannabis concentrates, hash, edible cannabis products, vape products, as well as packaging equipment, contraband tobacco products, and $24,000 in Canadian cash.

Illegal Cannabis Network taken down in Windsor Seized cannabis products seen in Windsor, Ont. (Source: OPP)

The total estimated value of seized property, cannabis products and equipment exceeded $366,000.

As a result, a 28-year-old man from Sarnia, a 41-year-old, a 42-year-old, and a 57-year-old - all from Windsor - were charged with four cannabis-related offences and possession of proceeds of crime.

The accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in a Windsor court in late November.