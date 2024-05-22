Windsor Police are asking the public’s help to identify and locate several people and vehicles of interest in a shooting that took place earlier this week.

According to police, shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday, May 19, officers responded to a call about gunshots in the 700 block of Erie Street East.



A preliminary investigation revealed that a verbal altercation broke out between two men on foot, and several people in a silver Ford Escape.



As the sports utility vehicle drove westbound, police say one of the men retrieved a firearm from his waistband and fired several shots at the vehicle.



The two men then fled eastbound on foot.



Police say no physical injuries have been reported as a result of this incident.



Investigators have since obtained images of several people and vehicles linked to the incident.

Anyone with information on the case, people or vehicles is ask to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.



People can also submit tips anonymously to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://catchcrooks.com.

