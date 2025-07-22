The company that owns some wind turbines in the Town of Essex that were leaking lubricant has taken the necessary steps to address the issue.

AIM Harrow Wind Farm has 24 turbines in operation, and concerns were raised earlier this year after photos showed numerous turbine blades covered in oil.

Mayor Sherry Bondy said residents were concerned over the include possible oil contamination on nearby farmland .

AIM Harrow Wind Farm's CEO Denny Richard addressed Essex council on Monday night and said his company was currently working to upgrade components in the turbines causing the leaks.

"As we complete those upgrades, what we do is we then have rope access technicians who manually, laboriously, clean the blades from all the grease," Richard said.

Richard said crews are using a biodegradable cleaning product called Simple Green.

"We've had environmental teams assess the cleaning process to determine that it is suitable and that there's no risk of contamination to the ground below from using this cleaning product," he said.

Richard said a lack of rope access technicians has slowed down their progress.

"Also one of the limiting factors is weather, when it rains it's not suitable to be performing cleaning, if there's lightning in the area, it's obviously not suitable as well, and we have time constraints seasonally, if it's cold outside in the winter we're not able to perform the cleaning activities as well," Richard said.

Richard told council that it takes a little over a week to clean each blade and as of July 11, 51 per cent of the 24 turbines had been upgraded, and seven turbines had been cleaned, with 17 outstanding.

-With files from CTV Windsor