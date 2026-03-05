The city has begun making improvements to Wilson Park as part of the Reimagined Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex project.

Until the end of May 2026, the park will be closed to facilitate upgrades.

Michael Todd, project administrator with the city engineering department, said the work includes drainage improvements and new parking area/driveway extensions.

"There will be a new driveway access into the site for the Adie Knox project, as well as lighting infrastructure is going to be added with those new parking lots and the surrounding sports courts, also, multi-use pathways are going to be added improvements to the parkland," Todd said.

The city said the park space drainage improvements are being carried out in part with funding from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' Green Municipal Fund and the Government of Canada.

Todd said parking will still be available for arena users as hockey is expected to wrap up late this month.

"These parkworks aren't going to affect the parking that's located on the east side," he said.

"Construction fencing that is up, or is going to be going up within the parkland there, doesn't cut off anymore parking than what's already being provided on the east side for that arena."

Some of the Reimagined Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex project already completed work includes new outdoor tennis, pickleball and basketball courts, plus an outdoor walking trail.

Building and site works underway includes new gymnasium and support spaces, new corridor and program rooms, added seating areas, expanded parking with EV chargers, and low-impact storm-resiliency features.

Todd said the project is on track for full completion later this fall.

"Overall this project is to create a high quality community hub that's intended to improve the lives of the residents, and residents can access recreation, community programs, and services at a single location," said Todd.

The price tag of the overall project is $19.5 million and was awarded to Fortis Construction Group