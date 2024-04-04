Leamington has announced the appointment of Don Williamson as the official Fire Chief of Leamington Fire Services.

Williamson, who had served as the interim Fire Chief since May 2023, will now lead the department into a future guided by the principles and strategies outlined in the newly adopted Fire Master Plan.



Chief Williamson brings to Leamington a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to fire safety and community service, having dedicated 21 years of service in Lakeshore before joining the service in Leamington.



He holds professional designations recognized by the Ontario and Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs, including Certified Municipal Manager, Fire Service Executive, Fire Suppression Professional, Emergency Management Professional, and Fire Officer.



Williamson has also earned National Fire Protection Association recognition as a certified firefighter, fire service training officer, fire inspector, fire investigator, and public information officer.



Mayor Hilda MacDonald says they're absolutely delighted to have Chief Williamson accept the role of Fire Chief.



"His extensive experience, knowledge, and leadership are exactly what Leamington needs as we implement the recommendations of our Fire Master Plan," she continued. "I am confident that under his guidance, Leamington Fire Services will continue to excel in protecting our community."



Officials say Chief Williamson will play a pivotal role in implementing recommendations as approved by council, which are designed to enhance the safety and well-being of the Leamington community.



Williamson says he's honoured to continue serving the Leamington community and lead an exceptional team of firefighters and administrative staff.



"Together, we will work to implement the Fire Master Plan, enhancing our services and ensuring the safety of our community," he added.

