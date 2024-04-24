TORONTO - William Nylander appears to be nearing a return to the Maple Leafs' lineup.

The star winger's status for Game 3 of Toronto's first-round playoff series with the Boston Bruins is also up in the air.



Nylander took part in line rushes alongside Calle Jarnkrok and Pontus Holmberg at today's morning skate, but stayed out late on the ice at Scotiabank Arena with the projected scratches.



Head coach Sheldon Keefe said "there's a chance" the 27-year-old plays tonight with the Original Six matchup knotted at a game apiece.



Leafs winger Nick Robertson, who replaced Nylander in the lineup, for Games 1 and 2 didn't stay out late, which suggest he's expecting to be in the lineup.



Toronto centre Auston Matthews was absent from the session, but Keefe said the team simply decided to keep him off the ice. The sniper scored the winner and added two assists as part of a monster performance in Monday's 3-2 victory in Boston.

