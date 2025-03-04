All eyes will be on the television Tuesday night for U.S. President Donald Trump's joint address to congress.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens believes we'll hear more about the president's tariff plans.

"The president has a joint address tonight to congress and so we'll hear more about what his plan is at that particular point in time but now that the tariffs are here let's hope that the retaliatory tariffs and the other things that Premier Ford has at his disposal, the tools that he has at his disposal work to kind of get these removed as soon as possible," says Dilkens.

Dilkens says clearly the tariffs are not about border security or fentanyl and says it's unfortunate Canada is in this position.

He says the tariffs are not good for Canadians and for U.S. consumers.

"It's likely tonight when the president does address congress he will try and explain to U.S. folks why this is happening and how he's going to protect them," he says. "It's going to be a very interesting conversation to listen to but as we've always said, a tariff on Canada, is a tax to U.S. consumers at a time when affordability is an issue for all of us."

Dilkens says the current situation is not a great situation but is asking the public to remain calm.

"Don't forget you're not in this alone, we are not in this alone," says Dilkens. "The other side of the border, they're going to feel significant pain and if the parts sector stops shipping and the OEM just starts shutting things down and stop shipping cars, that's going to have an immediate consequence and effort to our friends on the other side of the border."

Tonight's address is expected to begin around 9 p.m.

Trump's tariffs against Canada and Mexico went into effect at midnight and calls for Canadian and Mexican goods going into the U.S. being taxed at 25 per cent, with a lower 10 per cent levy on Canadian energy.