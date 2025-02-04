Ryan Hartman of the Minnesota Wild has been suspended 10 games for slamming Tim Stutzle's head to the ice with his right arm on a faceoff.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced the ban Monday night after holding a Zoom hearing with him hours earlier. Holding the hearing by Zoom instead of a phone call allowed the league to suspend for six or more games.

This is the longest suspension for on-ice conduct since Washington's Tom Wilson got 20 games in 2018 for an illegal check to the head. That was reduced to 14 games on appeal by a neutral arbitrator, though Wilson had already served 16.

Hartman has the right to appeal, first to Commissioner Gary Bettman and then, if he chooses, to an arbitrator jointly appointed by the league and union. This is Hartman's fifth suspension and fourth since 2023.

The collective bargaining agreement states, "Players who repeatedly violate league playing rules shall be more severely punished for each new violation."

The 30-year-old Hartman was initially ejected with a match penalty for roughing Ottawa's Stutzle late in the second period of the teams' game Saturday night.