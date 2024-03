A wild encounter for a truck driver along Highway 3 in Kingsville.

Ontario Provincial Police posted to social media Tuesday night about a surprising encounter when a wild turkey crashed through a truck windshield.

The incident happened on the Highway 3 at the Inman Side Road intersection.

OPP are taking the opportunity to remind drivers to always pay attention, and to have full control of your vehicle.

Police state there were no injuries reported to the driver or to the turkey.