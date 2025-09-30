The Minnesota Wild have signed Kirill Kaprizov to the richest contract in NHL history at $136 million over eight years.
General manager Bill Guerin announced the record-setting deal Tuesday.
Kaprizov will count $17 million against the salary cap beginning next season.
That is the highest annual salary of any player since the league's cap era began in 2005, surpassing Leon Draisaitl's $14 million with Edmonton.
