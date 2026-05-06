The Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF) is getting ready for a popular event.

'WIFF Under the Stars' is back for a seventh year and takes place on the front lawn of the aquatic centre in downtown Windsor from June 12 to June 14.

WIFF executive director and chief programmer Vincent Georgie says the three-day event shows films for all ages.

He says movies will be shown from 9 a.m. until 12 a.m. on a 20' LED screen.

"You're doing Disney films, you're doing horror movies, you're doing classics, you're doing some festival-type movies, you're doing a bit of everything," he says. "If you're there on date night, there with your adult friends having some beverages, or you're there with the kids and the dog, there are movies from 9 o'clock in the morning to midnight for three days."

Georgie says the event started during the COVID-19 pandemic and first started off as a drive-thru event.

"We love doing this outdoors, and we have it right here on our beautiful waterfront again," says Georgie. One of our big rules at WIFF is always just listen to the audience, and our audience told us they love this event; they love that you're showing favourite movies from the past and films that feel like summer and feel like a bit of a vacation on screen, and we're happy to do that again this year."

He says the response in the past for the event has been fantastic.

"We normally welcome over 3,000 people over the weekend," says Georgie. "It's really, really popular because people can just show up, enjoy, bring grandma, bring the kids, and bring the dog, so we expect another big bump in attendance again this year too. A lot of people are doing a lot more staycations, so having free outdoor movies for a beautiful summer weekend in Windsor is going to be a winner for sure."

Georgie says it's free to attend WIFF Under the Stars.

He's encouraging those attending to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

26 films, including Alice in Wonderland, Ghost, The Great Outdoors, Sinners, and Wicked, will be shown during the three-day event.