The Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF) is heading to downtown Detroit.

What's being billed as a crossborder cultural collaboration will see Campus Martius Park serve as a satellite viewing venue during the first two days of WIFF this October.

This will mark the first time a WIFF venue and film screenings will take place in the United States.

WIFF has partnered with the Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP) on the initiative.

WIFF and DDP are also teaming to show two Canadian films at Campus Martius Park on July 17.

Speaking on AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show, Vincent Georgie, executive director & chief programmer at WIFF says Windsor and Detroit are siblings.

"So to be able to bring WIFF into Detroit, and specifically programming Canadian films, both this summer, on July 17, with a special night Campus Martius, and then also to actually include Campus Martius and Detroit in the main festival, and what that means is, when we're bringing in Canadian filmmakers to WIFF in the fall, some of them, we're going to program in both countries, and that's an extraordinary opportunity for our Canadian filmmakers, and we're doubling down on Canada," Georgie said.

Eric B. Larson, CEO of the DDP says borders may define geography, but they are a shared humanity.

"We are trying to foster better understanding, especially in this time, but always, we're trying to make sure that we're breaking down sort of those stereotypes and building better and longer lasting relationships," Larson said.

"The relationship that we've had, not only with Windsor-Essex, but Canada as a country, are critical to Detroit's and of the U.S. success."

Larson says he's looking forward to the conversations that these events with WIFF will lead to.

"There is tremendous opportunity that's been untapped, and I think whenever there is a bit of a challenge, or in this case a bit of a crisis, some of us will retreat, others of us will charge forward, and this is a group that has charged forward to not only strengthen the relationship, but find unique ways to demonstrate the relationship," Larson said.

The free double-feature on Thursday July 17 at Campus Martius will present the following films:

Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story - A Peabody Award Winner and WIFF Prize in Canadian Film nominee, this stirring documentary is a tribute to the life and legacy of trailblazing soul singer Jackie Shane, whose story of identity and resilience continues to inspire.

Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person - A WIFF Prize in Canadian Film winner, this genre-defying, darkly comedic French-language film (with English subtitles) explores unlikely connection through a surreal, emotionally rich lens.

Films begin at 7 p.m., and guests are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs and enjoy this cinematic evening under the stars right in the heart of Detroit.