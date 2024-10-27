A large funding announcement for the Windsor International Film Festival.

The provincial government has announced $375,500 through six funding programs.

The funding was announced on Friday during a special event in WIFF Alley.

The money will go towards a number of improvements for WIFF such as supporting film programming, performance fees, production crew fees, venue rentals, marketing media buys, tourism support, enhancing audience engagement, improving screening quality, among many others.

Vincent Georgie, executive director of WIFF, says the funding covers several fronts.

"Tourism support brings film lovers and industry guests from across the province, from across the country here to the festival, in terms of infrastructure support around technology and equipment for the festival, in terms of supporting our francophone program."

He says this funding allows WIFF to continue to grow.

"WIFF's best 20 years are the next 20 years. And we're very, very proud and excited by that because WIFF is something that Windsor has built, and it's the success of your friends, and neighbours in this community, so it's really about sustainability and the future which is excellent."

Georgie says funding like this enhances the festival for the future.

"And we're seeing the tourism piece, when we're seeing the impact piece, we're seeing the development of our film makers, and we're seeing the audience piece, the quality of life piece, the activities in the downtown businesses, it's all a whole universe of support of impact. And we're really, really proud of it. We have a lot to celebrate as a community for 20 years because WIFF is really the festival that our community built."

Stan Cho, the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming, was in Windsor for the announcement and says WIFF has grown into a marquee tourism event for southwestern Ontario.

The 2024 festival began on October 24 and will run until November 3.

Those looking to purchase WIFF tickets can find more information by clicking here.