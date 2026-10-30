WIFF receives $303,800 in provincial funding through six programs

The Capital Theatre in downtown Windsor, the venue hosting the Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF), which began its annual run on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

The Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF) is receiving more than $300,000 in provincial funding through six separate programs aimed at supporting its programming, accessibility and economic impact.

The province announced $303,800 in funding for the festival during an event at the Capitol Theatre on Friday.

The money comes through programs administered by the ministries of Tourism, Culture and Gaming; Seniors and Accessibility; and Francophone Affairs, as well as the Ontario Trillium Foundation and Ontario Creates.

The largest contribution is $125,000 through the Experience Ontario program, supporting the festival’s 2026 edition, including film programming, venue rentals, technical equipment and marketing.

Another $40,000 through the Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund will support special screenings and events, including the world premiere of Draw Me A Bridge and a Canadian premiere of As Far Back As I Can Remember…The Story of Goodfellas.

The funding also includes $61,300 from the Ontario Trillium Foundation for accessibility features to assist patrons with hearing and vision impairments at select screenings.

Additional grants include $40,000 for Francophone programming, $25,000 to support Francophone and bilingual seniors and combat social isolation, and $12,500 for professional development opportunities for emerging and mid-career filmmakers.

Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie says the festival is also an important tourism and economic driver for the region.

“This is a driver for our economy, and that investment is returned back numerous times over in terms of the economic impact to our community,” Dowie said.

He says visitors attending WIFF support restaurants, shops and other businesses throughout downtown Windsor and the surrounding community.

WIFF Executive Director and Chief Programmer Vincent Georgie told CTV News that provincial support is essential to the festival’s continued prosperity.

“The investment from the province of Ontario is fundamental to our success,” Georgie said.

He says the funding allows organizers to improve programming, screening experiences, accessibility and professional development opportunities, while expanding the festival’s reach and attracting more audiences to the region.

The 2026 Windsor International Film Festival began Thursday and runs until Nov. 8.

Tickets, festival passes and ticket packages are available through the festival’s website.