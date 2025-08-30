The Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF) has opened registrations for its annual Mark Boscariol 48-Hour FlickFest.

Filmmakers of all levels are invited to write, film, edit, and deliver a five minute finished film in only 48 hours.

Vincent Georgie, executive director of WIFF said beginning Friday Sept. 19 at 7 p.m., teams are given the criteria such as the name of a character that has to be in the film, and the name of a character and a prop to incorporate.

"They can gather their friends and family, colleagues, anybody to try it out. We always have teams that have never done this before, filming something on their iPhone, giving it a try and having some fun with it, and you also got people that compete in this too that do it every year and are really experienced, and everybody in between," Georgie said.

Georgie said there's no minimum skillset or requirements needed.

"It's meant for absolutely anybody and everybody, anybody with a camera or an iPhone or whatever, if you want to try it out and have some fun, there's room for that for sure. That's what the spirit of FlickFest is, is that people just try it out and have some fun and it kind of goes well and sometimes it doesn't. You have a bit of a laugh and that's absolutely fine," he said.

Georgie said he expected about 30-40 teams to participate and 20-25 films will get shown.

"Those films are all judged by some colleagues in the film industry that take a look at those and pick the best of the best, and there's a ton of awards that we give out, over $2,000 of prizes for the films," Georgie said.

"Different categories, everything from best picture, directing, writing, some of them for people trying it for the first time. There's a prize for first timers, there's a prize for people having fun with the concepts."