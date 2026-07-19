WIFF looking for festival volunteers

The Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF) is officially looking for volunteers for the 2026 event.

WIFF has officially opened the application process to the public, which will close on August 14.

New this year, WIFF has announced a new partnership with Caesars Windsor Cares to support the team of volunteers during the festival.

Over 150 volunteers are expected to support the film festival this year.

Last year’s event featured 231 feature films and over 300 screenings.

WIFF Executive Director, Vincent Georgie, says they need a range of volunteers.

“Whether it’s folks that want to volunteers taking tickets, or greeting people, handling some of our special guests, working behind the scenes, working some of our special events... there’s different types of roles for different types of abilities. And yeah, the call is out, we have a lot of loyal volunteers that return every year and there’s always new people in the community that try out and volunteer for the first time.”

He says as of now, they’re looking for roughly 150 volunteers.

“We bring in some seniors, we bring in some people that take some vacation time, or volunteer on the weekends, really everything in between. And some of the fun feedback we get from folks too is often some people will build up new friendships at the festival with other volunteers, or purposely volunteer with family members to make it a more family experience. So, lots of opportunity for different people.”

Georgie says the local community is always very proud to take part in the festival.

“The feedback we get from our filmmakers who are visiting us from all over the country, and sometimes all over the world, will say either ‘WIFF is as if it’s going on within Windsor’s living room’, and they’re like ‘the welcome is so warm and genuine’, and that’s really because of our excellent volunteers. So, it definitely brings a smile to my face to know that people in Windsor-Essex are so proud of WIFF and can feel a part of it.”

The 2026 festival will run from Thursday, October 29 to Sunday, November 8, 2026.

More information on becoming a WIFF volunteer and a link to apply can be found by clicking here.