One of the most popular racing events of the season at Leamington Raceway is set for this weekend.

The 9th Annual Wiener Dog Races will take place Sunday, October 5th.

The wiener dog races will be on the track after Race 8, most likely around 3 p.m., as the dachshunds work to dash to the finish line.

Tracker announcer Nathan Bain says it's an event you typically don't see at the track.

"We'll get to see the dachshunds race for all they've got, and we'll have three heats, and then we'll have a final after the three heats as well, so it should be a great exciting day," says Bain.

He says dog owners will be at each end of the track.

"What's special about it is they're not used to racing, so it's a lot of barking and wiener dogs coming from everywhere," he says. "So it's not something you get to see every day."

Bain says it's a fun day at the track.

"The atmosphere is always good, but I feel like the atmosphere is taken to a whole new level on this day, especially during the wiener dog races," says Bain. "People are cheering and laughing, and the dogs, they can get to run all over on a track, so it's exciting for them too, but it's hilarious to watch in person."

Post time for the first horse race of the day is at 1 p.m., and admission and parking are free.

Guests will also have the chance to win great prizes, including a gas card and an Antonino's gift certificate.

Only dogs registered to race are allowed at the racetrack.

Leamington Raceway is located on Erie Street North.