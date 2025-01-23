The widow of a Windsor tool maker, who was killed in an industrial accident in Mar. 2022, wants workers to take their health and safety seriously while on the job.

Darrell Mills was 58-years-old, and working at Saturn Tool & Die Inc. in Oldcastle, when he was called to troubleshoot a problem with a stamping press.

The Ministry of Labour found that the machine he entered was not locked out, so when another employee returned to the press and reset it, it led to Mills' fatal injury.

Saturn Tool was recently fined $180,000 for the incident , in which they pled guilty back in Sept. 2024.

Mills' widow, Michelle Tremblay-Mills alleges the company tried to come up with reasons to absolve themselves from this matter including suggesting that her husband did this deliberately because he had 'terminal cancer'.

"My husband has never had cancer in his entire life," said Tremblay-Mills. "I don't know where this came from. I went to my family doctor just to confirm this and he told me nope, Darrell never had cancer, and this is the most ridiculous thing."

The Ministry of Labour investigation determined that it was common practice at the time of the incident for workers on the production floor not to use the lock for troubleshooting or maintenance work of a short duration.

Tremblay-Mills says during the court proceedings she learned the name and age of the worker involved.

"She was only 18, she has to live with this for the rest of her life, and I just kind of blame the company for that, because what were they doing having a kid run such a dangerous machine," she said.

Tremblay-Mills says she would like to reach out one day and talk to her.

The Ministry also found that Saturn Tool failed, as an employer, to ensure that the motion of any part of the press that could endanger a worker was stopped and blocked during the troubleshooting process.

Tremblay-Mills says she that believes nothing at the company has changed since her husband died, and that her message to all workers is to pay attention for their own well-being in safety meetings.

"Don't take shortcuts, all you are is a number," she said. "The company really doesn't care about you. You're just a number. Don't worry about production, worry about you and your safety."

Tremblay-Mills says she has been getting a little bit of monthly support from WSIB, after she unsuccessfully tried suing the company.

Saturn Tool & Die, which is located at 5175 Hennin Drive in Oldcastle, is an automotive parts manufacturer.

-With files from AM800's Meagan Delaurier