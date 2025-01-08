LOS ANGELES - "Wicked" topped nominations to the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards on Wednesday, landing a leading five nominations including best ensemble, and individual nods for Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey.

Out-of-control wildfires that swept across Los Angeles and Southern California on Tuesday night forced the Screen Actors Guild to cancel its plans to announce the nominations live Wednesday morning.

The nominations were instead issued by press release by SAG and Netflix, which began a multiyear deal to stream the SAG Awards last year.

The other nominees for best ensemble are: "Anora," "Conclave," "Emilia Perez" and "A Complete Unknown."

It was an especially strong showing for the Bob Dylan drama "A Complete Unknown," which scored four nominations.