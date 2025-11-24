Universal Pictures' "Wicked: For Good" has taken the box office by storm, earning an estimated $150 million in North America and $226 million globally in its opening weekend.

It's the biggest opening ever for a Broadway musical adaptation, surpassing the first film's $112 million launch, and the second biggest of the year.

Released earlier this week, the film played in 4,115 North American locations by Friday, with IMAX showings contributing $15.5 million.

Women made up 71% of ticket buyers.

Directed by Jon M. Chu and starring Cynthia Ervio and Ariana Grande, the film's success is crucial for the exhibition industry as the year ends.