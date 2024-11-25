NEW YORK - "Wicked" and "Gladiator II" have debuted in theaters with a combined $270 million in ticket sales.

Their worldwide performance breathed fresh life into global box office results that have struggled lately.

Together the films turned the moviegoing weekend into one of the busiest of the year.

Jon M. Chu's lavish big-budget musical "Wicked," starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, debuted with $114 million domestically and $164.2 million globally.

Ridley Scott's "Gladiator II" is a sequel to his 2000 best picture-winning original and launched with $55.5 million in ticket sales.

"Moana 2" is being released Wednesday, so it looks like Hollywood might be looking at historic sales over the Thanksgiving holiday.