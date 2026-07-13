Why truckers say the Gordie Howe bridge changes everything

After years of construction, months of anticipation, and one very public delay, the Gordie Howe International Bridge finally has an opening date – and Canada’s trucking industry says it can’t come soon enough.

The long-awaited crossing between Windsor and Detroit will open to traffic on July 27 after Canada, Michigan, and the U.S. government reached an agreement following weeks of behind-the-scenes negotiations over toll revenue and governance.

For Stephen Laskowski, president and CEO of the Ontario Trucking Association and Canadian Trucking Alliance, the impact stretches far beyond truck drivers.

“It’s not just Canada’s trucking industry. It’s the entire supply chain in Canada and the United States,” Laskowski said. “It’s just a great day for the entire North American supply chain.”

A faster route, lower costs

The bridge is expected to ease congestion at the Ambassador Bridge while giving commercial traffic a direct connection between Interstate 75 in Michigan and Highway 401 in Ontario – eliminating the long trek through Windsor city streets.

Laskowski said that alone will be a game changer.

Instead of navigating city traffic and multiple traffic lights, trucks will head straight to a modern border plaza designed to speed up inspections, particularly for agri-food shipments.

The result, he said, is faster crossings, better security, and lower operating costs.

The trucking industry estimates companies could save anywhere from $20,000 to $100,000 annually, depending on the size of their fleet and how often they cross the border.

Laskowski also believes having another major international crossing competing for commercial traffic will benefit the entire industry.

Competition, he said, drives efficiency.

Looking beyond opening day

The announcement comes roughly a month after a planned June opening was abruptly shelved amid negotiations between Canada and the United States.

Those talks ultimately resulted in a revised agreement that will see Canada split bridge toll profits with a new regional economic development fund for the first 15 years, a significant change from the original deal that would have allowed Canada to collect all toll revenue until construction costs were recovered.

For trucking companies, though, Laskowski said the focus is firmly on what’s ahead.

“It just added more cost and inefficiency to the supply chain for another month,” he said of the delay. “But looking forward ... that will be gone, effective by the end of the month.”

Looking years down the road, Laskowski believes the bridge delivers exactly what it was always meant to.

“It’s certainty. It’s productivity, it’s efficiency. It’s reliability,” he said. “It’s all these things that go into positive investment climates.”