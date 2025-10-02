This could be Taylor Swift’s most exciting era yet, if that were at all possible.

Not only is she newly engaged to professional football player Travis Kelce, but she’s scheduled to drop her 12th studio album on Friday.

And while the new record, titled “The Life of a Showgirl,” isn’t her 13th (which of course is her favourite number), it is one of her most eagerly awaited albums to date for several reasons.

“Obviously in 2023 and 2024, she was on tour nonstop, traveled the world, got the new boyfriend. It was kind of very big years,” Swift expert and sociology scholar Georgia Carroll told CNN. (Not to mention, the industrious superstar managed to also release her previous studio album – nay, a double album, titled “The Tortured Poets Department” – in April of last year.) “So everybody was a bit like, ‘Well, surely she hasn’t had time to make us new music. Like, let’s give her a year to rest.’”

“So then for her to come out and be like, ‘Hey, surprise, I wrote this entire album while I was on the Eras Tour. Like on my off weekends, I would pop off to Europe to record it and now I have this new 12-song album that’s all about my life on the tour, my life with Travis.’ And announcing it on the (“New Heights”) podcast with Travis and (his brother) Jason in that long-form interview, the likes of which we haven’t received from Taylor basically ever, is amazing,” Carroll added.

Let it never be said that Taylor Alison Swift doesn’t strive to be amazing.

Toby Koenigsberg, a music professor at the University of Oregon, told CNN that “we can view this album as a sort of a pivot point for her, and pivot points in her discography are often the most consequential and important.”

Koenigsberg gave several reasons for that point. “First and obviously, she’s at a pivotal moment in her life, with her engagement and entering a new life phase,” he said. “And as we know, her music reflects what’s going on in her life in various ways.”

Swift has demonstrated this time and again in the past, and this go-round looks to be no different.

During her August appearance on her man’s “New Heights” podcast, she revealed that the album will pull back the curtain on her life during the Eras Tour, which she declared was “the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place.” The record-breaking behemoth of a world tour lasted from March 2023 until December 2024.

Not that we haven’t gotten the “in love” era of Swift before, or even the “working hard” Swift. But never have we gotten Swift launching an album while sharing so much intimacy sitting next to her then-boyfriend as we did with her on the Kelce brothers’ podcast.

It was a cornucopia of thoughtful quotes (“I’m in the business of human emotion”), life advice (“Think of your energy as if it’s expensive, as if it’s like a luxury item. Not everyone can afford it”) and bread puns (we may never forget “It’s a loaf story, baby just say yeast”).

That mix of undeniable star power plus approachable charm plus regular person energy is part of how she’s garnered such a devoted fanbase, including Carroll who is based in Sydney, Australia and became a Swiftie in 2008 when at the age of 14 she heard the singer’s music for the first time.

A decade later, Carroll incorporated the Swift fandom into her academic studies, and she now holds a Ph.D. in sociology from the University of Sydney and is ideally suited to speak to how the superstar singer has not only held on to her fanbase for decades, but capitalized on and grown it.

“Right now, she’s the most famous person in the world. She’s a billionaire, she’s engaged to one of the biggest football players in the world, that even here in Australia, people are huge fans of Travis,” Carroll said. “She’s not relatable in any sense on paper, but with her music she has this amazing ability to just cut to the heart of what it means to be human in a lot of ways.”

Swift also knows what it means to overdeliver for the people who got you to where you are, which is why in addition to the new music coming Friday, she’s also hitting theatres over the weekend with the film “Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl,” which has already raked in millions in pre-sale tickets.

To quote the song title for the hit she wrote under the pseudonym Nils Sjöberg with ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris, this is what you came for.